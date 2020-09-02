UAB ready to welcome back fans for first football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s game against Central Arkansas is the first FBS game of the season -- one that many weren’t sure would happen at all.
“Our first priority was to play and play safely and second was to accommodate fans in a manner that was also safe,” said Brad Hardekopf, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at UAB.
Tailgating, Blazer Village and the Blazer walk are all canceled - all game day sacrifices to ensure social distancing.
Legion Field will be limited to half-capacity, with every other row skipped in the stands.
“Our students will also have a similar model where they have four seats between their pairs as well as the band,” said Hardekopf.
Expect precautions in other amenities as well.
“There’s plexiglass between servers and patrons, every other cash register will be open,” he detailed.
And make sure you carry that mask -- you’ll need it.
“I think people are fired up to be watching football and are growing accustomed to their mask,” said Hardekopf.
For all game day info, visit blazergameday.com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.