State Health Officer: “We don’t want Labor Day to be a replay of Independence Day”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – There will be no rest for State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Labor Day.
“We really need people to be careful and pay attention,” said Dr. Harris during a news conference with Senator Doug Jones on Wednesday.
He continued, “This holiday is just like the other holidays we’ve seen. We understand people are tired of this whole response, we understand people are just fatigued and want to get back to some sense of normalcy, but this is not the time to get your guard down. Please do not let us lose all the progress that we’ve been able to make in recent weeks but just being careless about who you are around or remembering to wear your face mask.”
Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb for weeks after the 4th of July, with hospitalizations setting in-patient records one day, and breaking them the next. The trend continued until August.
“We really don’t want Labor Day to be a replay of Independence Day or Memorial Day. We don’t want September to look like July looked because I just don’t want, I just don’t know if our healthcare system would be able to tolerate that.”
He added, “Ultimately, we need people to change their behavior and changing behavior is not just something you decide once, it’s something you have to decide several times a day every day, about do I even need to leave the house? Do I remember to take my face coverings? Do I wash my hands frequently? Do I make sure I am not sick before I get around other people? Those are all really tough decisions that we all have to be consciously aware of and make them on an ongoing basis if we are going to get through this.”
