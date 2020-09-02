Remembering former Wenonah football coach Ronald Cheatham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ronald Cheatham coached at Wenonah High School for 30 years. Although he had a huge impact on his players on the field, it’s what he taught them off the field that they’re remembering the most.
Cheatham, who retired from coaching the Dragons in 2019, passed away Tuesday. He coached at Wenonah from 1989 to 2018 and compiled a record of 172 - 136 in his career, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website. He even led the Dragons to the 2016 Class 5A championship game before falling to Beauregard 33-13.
Cheatham has coached several players who went on to play at the next level like current NFL stars Quinnen Williams and Joe Webb, as well as current Pinson Valley head coach Sam Shade.
“My first time meeting him, he made me laugh, me seeing the joy within his soul, like I said, first impressions are everything and the first time I met him, that moment on the football field, it was phenomenal,” said NFL quarterback Joe Webb.
“He even saw some things in me from a leadership role while at Wenonah that would translate to coaching, I didn’t see that, but that’s what good coaches do, they bring it out in you and that’s what he did for me,” said Pinson Valley head coach Sam Shade.
The Wenonah football team has dedicated the rest of the 2020 season to Coach Cheatham and will recognize him before the Dragons game against Ramsay this Friday.
