Man found not guilty in the murder of a Hoover veteran will serve 20 years for rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who was found not guilty in the shooting death of Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti has been sentenced to 20 years for rape.
Judge David Carpenter said Charleston Wells received a 20 year sentence for rape earlier this year and his sentence was split, meaning he would have served less time.
Carpenter said the split sentence was revoked because Wells was charged with assault in jail while awaiting a transfer to the Department of Corrections.
In 2017, when Wells was 17, he was given probation for nine convictions of breaking and entering vehicles in connection to the Gilotti case.
Wells was the first of four teens accused in the early morning shooting death of Gilotti, a husband and father of two, who died on the door step of his Hoover home. He had left the house before 5 a.m. in January 2016 on his way to a workout.
Wells testified he was in a stolen truck in Gilotti’s Lake Cyrus neighborhood, but said he did not participate in the shooting. Wells testified two of his co-defendants fired shots at Gilotti.
