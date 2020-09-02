Kimberly family hit hard by coronavirus

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Kimberly family is finding the fight with COVID-19 is a tough one. One that has already claimed one family member. And others in the family remain hospitalized.
This has been a tough year for the Hernandez family. Four members of the family were hit with the coronavirus. A brother died.
The family wants others to be mindful that this is a serious and deadly disease, so you should take all the precautions you can.
Sergio Hernandez gave WBRC a picture of the Hernandez family during happier times before the virus. Sergio Hernandez’s brother, Francisco, died from the infectious disease at the age of 43.
“Well, the family is doing - we are struggling. We are fighting hard. God is blessing us and taking care of us,” Hernandez said.
Then, his sister who was pregnant at the time, came down with COVID-19. “One of my sisters has been in the hospital for two and half months with the coronavirus when she was pregnant. They had to take the baby off,” Hernandez said.
The baby did survive and is OK. The mother has yet to hold the baby. She hopes to get out of the hospital this Friday. Hernandez’s mother and father are both hospitalized in separate hospitals. His mother is on a ventilator and faces a long recovery with lung damage. The family has a message to others.
“I want to say to the community, any community - take care of themselves and be safe,” Hernandez said.
The Alabama Health Department says of the number of confirmed cases of COVID, the Hispanic and Latino community makes up about 3%. Census information shows Alabama’s Hispanic population is about 4.5%. There continues to be concerns about reaching out to those communities for safety tips and testing.
