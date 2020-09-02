Jefferson County Schools iron out kinks in school lunch program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County School students aren’t in the classroom to start off the year, but they are still getting a hot meal at home.
The Jefferson County School District has handed out thousands of meals since its school lunch program kicked off day Tuesday.
As we all know, times are tough for many right now, and one JeffCo parent said she’s thankful her daughter’s school district is standing in the gap for those who many need a little extra help right now.
“And they came all the way up here where we live! That’s a blessing! I didn’t even have to come look for them! They came right here! They’re in the community…in the circle!”
Cylon Kelley couldn’t contain her excitement as the Jefferson County School bus pulled in with her daughter’s lunch Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m going to tell you the truth, my God always provides. If my refrigerator gets empty, somebody always shows up, ‘Hey, I came to give you a blessing.’ You know…that’s what people do for each other and this is the time that everybody coming together to help each other. This is going to help all of us. All of us are going to get a blessing from this,” Kelley said.
School leaders are still making changes to the program, adding and removing routes to ensure students will have access to the meals.
“Yesterday when the food ran out, we called other busses that were in that area and had them bring food over,” said Jefferson County Schools Director of Transportation, Della Baker.
“They also called the lunchroom and had them make more food, and I believe some of the lunchroom employees put it in their vehicles and brought it to them so that they would make sure that they were able to feed everybody,” Baker said.
District leaders said they know the plan isn’t perfect, but they’re asking for patience.
“Being that this is just the second day…hopefully by the end of this week we’ll have a lot of those kinks worked out,” Baker explained.
The meals are free to students ages 0 to 18-years-old.
The program is an extension of the USDA’s summer food service program for students.
