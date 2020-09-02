Jasper mayor says city’s finances in good shape during pandemic

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The year 2020 has certainly hit city’s pockets hard.
But for Jasper, it’s not all bad.
The city’s mayor David O’Mary said he was apprehensive at the beginning of the pandemic, but the city’s finances have weathered the storm.
Mayor O’Mary presented the 2021 fiscal year proposed budget to council Tuesday with a budget surplus, which will also means raises for city employees.
“We have a $26 million budget, 195 employees. If you get one of those entities in trouble, then you have real trouble,” he said. “I would hope people and municipalities that are being challenged; make sure you have the tools to understand where you’re at so you don’t get your municipality in trouble. Because if you do, it’s hard to fix it.”
Mayor O’Mary attributes the good year to following a tight budget and a rise in sales and ad valorem taxes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.