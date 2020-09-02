Hoover PD: Ross Bridge home hit by gunfire

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police said they are investigating after a home in Ross Bridge was hit by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the 911 center received several calls of shots fired in the 3700 block of Village Center Way.
When officers arrived on scene the found a home had been hit by gunfire. There were no injuries.
Detectives are working to determine a motive and find those responsible.
Anyone with information, please contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274.
If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
