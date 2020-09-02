FIRST ALERT: Heat and low rain chances on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. We are watching a stalled boundary to our north with high pressure building in across the Southeast. With the best rain chances staying well to our north, we are shaping up to see a mostly dry afternoon across Central Alabama. Big story today will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the lower 90s. With dew points staying in the 70s, feels like temperatures will likely flirt near the century mark today. If a stray shower forms today, it would be in our far northern counties. Overall, most of us will likely have to water the garden and lawn over the next couple of days.
FIRST ALERT FOR DRY CONDITIONS: Pattern will remain dry and hot for the rest of this week. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 70s with highs in the lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, models are hinting at a small surge of drier air moving into Alabama. With lower dew points, it may not feel as hot outside Saturday. Morning lows could also trend a few degrees cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s Sunday morning.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: If you are off for an extended weekend, you will likely be able to take advantage of the outdoors. Rain chances look very limited Saturday at 10%. By Sunday and Monday, the American GFS model is hinting at the potential to see easterly flow sparking up widely scattered showers and storms. The European model is the showing the opposite solution keeping us dry. We will hold on to a 30% chance for storms on both days. It does not look like a washout by any means. If you want to take advantage of hanging out at the pool, you’ll have plenty of dry hours.
LABOR DAY BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on one last trip to the beach for Labor Day Weekend, it isn’t looking too bad. Saturday is looking mostly dry with highs near 90°F. We’ll introduce a 20-30% chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Highs will likely climb into the upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. A moderate rip current threat is possible over the weekend. Use caution if you plan on being in the waters.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing could be the arrival of cooler temperatures by the middle part of next week. Models continue to show various solutions on our rain chances. GFS is wetter while the European model keeps us mostly dry and hot. We will take a blend of the two models and lower our high temperatures into the 80s for the middle part of next week. Overnight lows could drop into the 60s. There’s a chance it could trend cooler or warmer. We will have a better idea on this upcoming weather pattern by this weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring Tropical Storm Nana and Omar in the Atlantic. Omar is the system off the east coast. It is moving away and expected to weaken and dissipate in the next 24 to 48 hours. Nana is a strong tropical storm that is trying to become a hurricane. A hurricane watch has been issued for the coast of Belize. Nana is forecast to become a 75 mph Category 1 hurricane later today and make landfall in parts of Central America by tonight and tomorrow morning. Nana will then likely dissipate once it moves over land.
We are also watching two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. One wave is over the open water and has a low chance of developing over the next five days. A strong area of low pressure is likely to emerge over the eastern Atlantic and it has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Good news is that we do not see any imminent threats to the United States over the upcoming week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.