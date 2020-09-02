FIRST ALERT: Heat and low rain chances on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. We are watching a stalled boundary to our north with high pressure building in across the Southeast. With the best rain chances staying well to our north, we are shaping up to see a mostly dry afternoon across Central Alabama. Big story today will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the lower 90s. With dew points staying in the 70s, feels like temperatures will likely flirt near the century mark today. If a stray shower forms today, it would be in our far northern counties. Overall, most of us will likely have to water the garden and lawn over the next couple of days.