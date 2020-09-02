Buddy Anderson, Vestavia Hills Rebels ready to start season despite COVID-19 setback

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills is gearing up for its first game of the season after the program was shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19.
Each day, Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, says he feels better and better.
”I feel good, about 85% right now, I’m getting a little stronger each day, I fight for each day and then go home and crash,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who will retire at the end of this season, is thankful to be back on the practice field after a two-week hiatus, a place that’s been his second home for more than 40 years.
“We’re appreciative of coach. We’re glad he’s back out here and he’s bringing the same energy level as he always does,” said Rebels quarterback Braden Glenn.
Although the Rebels missed two weeks of practice, once they returned to the field last week they say they picked up right where they left off.
“You can definitely tell everyone is just more amped, we’re looking more to get better than just getting through the practice,” said Vestavia Hills wide receiver Charlie Hughes.
“I feel like I didn’t miss a beat. When we practice as a team, it’s all a little bit different, it all feels better, it all meshes together, so I think we’re ready,” said Glenn.
After canceling their first two games, Vestavia opens the season Friday against region rival Hoover in a game that now has a new appreciation for a team that’s overcome COVID-19.
“We’re thankful to be back out here. Nothing’s given. Hopefully we’re just going to go one week at a time,” said Anderson.
