Behind the Front: Keeping Weather in the Family

Episode #124

Behind The Front: Weather runs in the family w/ Sydney Sullivan (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | September 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 11:13 AM

J-P Dice talks to his niece about keeping weather all in the family. She is now a meteorologist in Syracuse. What’s the weather like in upstate New York?

