Be The Match, Save A Life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you could offer hope to someone dying from cancer, would you? Children’s of Alabama is asking you to join the Be The Match Registry. That means volunteering to be listed as a potential blood stem cell donor, ready to save the life of any patient in need of a transplant. You could be someone’s cure.
You can register online where you will be asked a series of medical questions about your medical history to see if you meet qualifications. Then you swab your cheek at a Be the Match event or they can mail you a kit. This is to get a DNA sample. And last, you can get matched. It could be weeks, months and even years before you are contacted to donate.
Take the first step to being someone’s cure. For details on how you can become a donor, visit here or text “ChildrensAL” to 61474
