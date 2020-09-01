U.S. Army’s Black Daggers will perform aerial demonstration to salute and honor healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Army Recruiting Command will salute area healthcare workers Tuesday with an aerial demonstration by the Black Daggers.
The Black Daggers will be making three jumps throughout the day at Grandview Medical Center at 10:00 a.m., the UAB Hospital at 1:00 p.m. and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center at 4:00 p.m.
The Black Daggers are the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Their mission is to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of Army Special Operations community relations and recruiting.
Thanks to our healthcare workers, military members and all of our frontline workers.
