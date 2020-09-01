UAB studying whether convalescent plasma can treat, prevent COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Researchers at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) are investigating whether convalescent plasma can be used as an effective therapy for people recently infected with COVID-19 and if it can prevent infection in people who have been exposed to the virus.
The simultaneous studies are part of a nationwide trial led by Johns Hopkins University.
“This is a placebo controlled randomized double blinded trial, which means patients are randomized to either get plasma with antibodies or plasma that doesn’t have antibody in it, plasma from somebody who is not COVID recovered,” explained Dr. Sonya Heath, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, UAB. “We are blinded as investigators at this time until enough patients are enrolled in the trial and were able to look at the early data outcomes.”
Dr. Heath is leading this research at UAB and was part of an observation trial at UAB Hospital, treating patients with plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19.
“We’ve been giving people plasma in the hospital who have COVID-19 since early March but we have not done these randomized control trials, particularly in the outpatient setting for treatment or prevention,” Dr. Heath said.
The observation trial “found out people who had gotten plasma with the highest concentrations of antibody had the most benefit from it and in addition to that, people who got it very early in their hospital stay, in the first three days of their hospital stay, also had the most benefit,” said Dr. Heath. “So, this really lays the foundation for the trial we are enrolling in now.”
Dr. Heath said they are looking for people recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, for example, a household contact, to enroll in the prevention trial. “Recently” means within 96-hours, said Dr. Heath.
The other trial is also operating under a specific timeline.
Participants needed are people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had symptoms for less than a week.
“So, as soon as people get their COVID test result back, they can contact us and we can try to screen and enroll them in the trial within 24 hours and get them transfused within the next 24 after that,” said Dr. Heath. “It’s interesting that plasma has been used as a treatment since the 1800s and we’ve know for a long time that we can transfer immunity from one person to another person and treat different diseases so its great that we are now investigating this for COVID-19 because this is something that can be used worldwide.”
If you’re interested in participating in one of these trials, contact UAB at 205-996-4099.
