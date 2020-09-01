Small business group encourages businesses to seek federal help during pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus continues to put many small businesses in Alabama out of business or on shaky ground financially.
Michael Brooks is the Associate State Director for the Alabama Small business Development Center. “Working every single day with businesses impacted by the pandemic. Trying to find solutions to keep lights on and help them make it through this downturn,” Brooks said.
The center is based at the University of Alabama, but it has many locations and satellite centers around the state.
“Obviously, we have a lot of businesses impacted in the hotel, restaurant, tourism industry. We’re working with a wide variety of manufacturers, high tech companies,” Brooks continued.
The group is working with hundreds of Alabama-based businesses with fewer than 500 employees who believe loans from the federal government can help them outlast the pandemic.
Brooks says the needs of the companies have changed as COVID continues dragging through 2020.
“Now that some of that has settled down, companies are trying to find ways to improve their processes, ways to look at new customers,” said Brooks.
The Alabama Small Business Development Center is no longer meeting business owners in person to see they can help them apply for federal loans. You can contact them online by clicking here.
