School Resource Officers not expected to be ‘mask police’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SROs will be coming back to Alabama schools as doors reopen, but they will not be acting just as the mask and social distancing police.
About 75% of Alabama schools have school resource officers, according to state data. The goal of their position is to keep students safe and to bridge the gap between young people and law enforcement.
The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers says while they’re heading back to work this fall, they won’t be tasked with looking for proper pandemic protocol.
Enforcing mask protocol and social distancing is the school administration’s responsibility.
“SROs work for their local police department of sheriff’s office, but we are working in collaboration with the school district and we know that in a school building, the person in charge is the principal,” said Mo Canady, TAASRO Executive Director. He says SROs are looking forward to resuming work and seeing the students they feel are like “their own kids.”
Expect to see SROs wearing masks themselves and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.