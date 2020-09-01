Oxford forms medical authority

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford’s city council has created and funded a new medical authority.
At its last meeting, the council voted to create the authority.
At a special called meeting Tuesday, they appointed members to the authority and allocated $100,000 to fund it.
It comes after an ambulance service, Oxford EMS, has undergone financial difficulties and was just climbing out from under them when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“We were petitioned by some citizens in Oxford to form a medical authority. So we honored that petition and formed one. We appointed members mainly just to make sure that our citizens are kept safe,” says council member Chris Spurlin.
The Anniston Medical Authority oversees Regional Medical Center.
No one has announced any hospital coming to Oxford, but they didn’t rule it out on Tuesday, either.
