Now Hiring at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

Now Hiring at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama
(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By WBRC Staff | September 1, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 11:27 AM

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly is working with Honda to fill manufacturing associate positions in Lincoln.

Pay rates range from $15.25 to $16.01 an hour depending on the shift, with a $500 sign-on bonus being offered. No prior experience or high school diploma is required.

Safety is top-of-mind for Kelly and Honda alike. Safety precautions include:

  • Social distancing work partitions
  • Temperature checking
  • Personal protective equipment
  • Round-the-clock sanitizing protocols

Position responsibilities include:

  • Assembling vehicles and automotive parts on an assembly line
  • Working with your hands to move carts, and lift and carry parts
  • Climbing in and out of vehicles frequently

Required qualifications:

  • Entry-level positions—no high school diploma required
  • Capable of bending, stooping and squatting to complete tasks

Job seekers can apply online today at mykellyjobs.com or contact the Kelly team to schedule an appointment: 205-341-1274 or Paul.Kumar@kellyservices.com.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.