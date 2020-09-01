Now Hiring at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly is working with Honda to fill manufacturing associate positions in Lincoln.
Pay rates range from $15.25 to $16.01 an hour depending on the shift, with a $500 sign-on bonus being offered. No prior experience or high school diploma is required.
Safety is top-of-mind for Kelly and Honda alike. Safety precautions include:
- Social distancing work partitions
- Temperature checking
- Personal protective equipment
- Round-the-clock sanitizing protocols
Position responsibilities include:
- Assembling vehicles and automotive parts on an assembly line
- Working with your hands to move carts, and lift and carry parts
- Climbing in and out of vehicles frequently
Required qualifications:
- Entry-level positions—no high school diploma required
- Capable of bending, stooping and squatting to complete tasks
Job seekers can apply online today at mykellyjobs.com or contact the Kelly team to schedule an appointment: 205-341-1274 or Paul.Kumar@kellyservices.com.
