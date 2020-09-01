Motion filed to release Jefferson County from consent decree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County has been under federal oversight over hiring and promotion practices for 45 years.
Tuesday night Jefferson County Commissioners, the plaintiffs in the case and the justice department all filed a motion to end the consent decree.
County leaders were sued in 1974, accused of gender and racial discrimination. Jefferson County was placed under a federal consent decree in 1982.
That means all hiring and firing decisions were overseen by the federal government.
“This is indeed a great day for Jefferson County,” said County Attorney Theo Lawson. “As a member of the African American community I take deep pride in reaching this milestone. I’ve witnessed the County turn a page in its history where hiring practices that were once inconsistent, arbitrary, biased and adversely impacted African Americans and women, have now been rectified.”
“It’s hard to put into words how far the County has come on this matter,” said County Manager and CEO Tony Petelos. “We could not have done it without the support of the Commissioners, both present and past, and of course with the leadership from Theo Lawson and his office. We have assembled a great team and it would be great to get out from under this cloud.”
The County filed its motion at 4:39 p.m. Tusday jointly with plaintiff’s Martin and the Bryant Intervenors and the Department of Justice. If accepted by the court this will end one of the longest running consent decree cases in the country. The County entered the decree on Dec. 29, 1982.
A judge will have to sign off on ending the consent decree.
