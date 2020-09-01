Hospitals rebounding from PPE shortage, still face staffing concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, the consensus is there is adequate PPE and staffing, but it might not stay that way.
The demand for personal protective equipment skyrocketed in the spring, and it hasn’t stopped.
But the good news for Alabama - most supply chains have caught up.
“Hospitals are still having less PPE than they did before COVID, but I am unaware of any sort of shortage of PPE either on a systemwide basis or even frankly on an isolated basis,” said Dr. Don Williamson, Hospital Association President.
Hospitalizations were under 1,000 statewide Tuesday, down from double that just weeks ago.
That gives hospital staff a breather, but not an all-clear.
“We’re seeing more staff back that are able to work and that’s certainly helping the shortage,” said Dr. Williamson.
But even as COVID cases decline, regular ICU maladies are still prevalent, including heart attacks and strokes.
“We are still short-staffed, but we were short-staffed before COVID,” said Williamson.
