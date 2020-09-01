Gadsden Etowah EMA Director: Numbers down, but don’t get your hopes up yet

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The head of the Gadsden Etowah Emergency Management Agency says COVID-19 numbers are down in the county, but urges people not to get over confident yet.
Deborah Gaither says there have been 354 new cases in the last 14 days, about 8.9 percent percent of the population.
However, the county still hasn’t seen steady declines over 14 days to get it out of the very high-risk category.
Council member Thomas Worthy, who pushed for a mask ordinance before the start of Alabama issued one, asked her what she would say to someone who still thinks the pandemic is a hoax.
She says she lost an aunt to the coronavirus and urged skeptics to talk to someone who lost a loved one to the disease.
“We don’t want anyone to get it. And I hope, you know, that we’re still on a downward trend. But yeah, it’s pretty real to those of who’ve lost family members,” Gaither told the council.
Gaither says during severe weather preparedness month, people should remember they have a greater chance of being impacted by storms than by COVID-19, and should not let the fear of COVID-19 keep them away from community shelters.
