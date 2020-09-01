FIRST ALERT: Potential to see scattered storms Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is not only the first day of September, but it is technically the first day of meteorological fall! Meteorological fall includes the months of September, October, and November. We are starting the morning with some cloud cover and a few light showers south and east of I-59/20. Most of us should stay dry this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. If you saw rain yesterday evening, we can’t rule out some patchy fog in some spots. Visibility could be reduced to around a mile or less. You might want to grab the umbrella today. We are looking at a 40% chance for scattered storms this afternoon. I think rainfall coverage will be smaller today compared to yesterday. Any storm that forms today could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. High temperatures are expected to climb near 90°F. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the triple digits this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT FOR DRIER WEATHER CONDITIONS: High pressure will likely build across the Southeast tomorrow and continue into Friday. Bulk of the rain will likely stay to our north keeping us mostly dry and hot. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will remain muggy with dew points in the lower 70s. Feels-like temperatures could approach the triple digits for the next several days. We will hold on to a 10% chance of a stray shower, but the majority of us will remain dry. You will likely have to water the lawn and garden for the rest of this week. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s through Saturday.
HINT OF LOWER HUMIDITY: Latest model runs are hinting at slightly drier air temporarily filtering into the northern third of Alabama Saturday. Dew points could lower a little Saturday and into Sunday morning. Instead of feels like temperatures near the triple digits, it could feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Morning temperatures could trend slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s.
WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS RETURN SUNDAY: We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Sunday and Monday of next week. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average with highs in the lower 90s. I would not cancel any outdoor events Sunday. Just make sure you have our WBRC First Alert Weather app on hand as it will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby.
BIG COOL DOWN POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK: Our long range models continue to indicate a significant cold front that could move through our area next Wednesday. Our next big rain chance could occur next Wednesday with showers and storms likely. Behind the front, we could see significantly lower humidity and some cooler air. Models are hinting at highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s next Thursday and Friday. Since it is so far out, a lot can change between now and then. It is possible that models are overestimating the amount of cool air that could spill into the Southeast next week. We will monitor and adjust the forecast as we get closer to that time period. I’m crossing my fingers that it verifies. It could feel great by the second half of next week!
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Fifteen remains off the coast of North Carolina this morning. There is a very low chance it could become Tropical Storm Nana later today. Latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center maintains it as a tropical depression with no strengthening expected. Good news is that this depression is expected to move away from the United States and into the northern Atlantic in a few days. We are also watching a strong tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a high chance of developing in the next couple of days. It is not forecast to impact the United States, but it could bring wind and rain for parts of Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula.
The last tropical wave we are watching is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.
