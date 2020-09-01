FIRST ALERT: Potential to see scattered storms Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is not only the first day of September, but it is technically the first day of meteorological fall! Meteorological fall includes the months of September, October, and November. We are starting the morning with some cloud cover and a few light showers south and east of I-59/20. Most of us should stay dry this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. If you saw rain yesterday evening, we can’t rule out some patchy fog in some spots. Visibility could be reduced to around a mile or less. You might want to grab the umbrella today. We are looking at a 40% chance for scattered storms this afternoon. I think rainfall coverage will be smaller today compared to yesterday. Any storm that forms today could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. High temperatures are expected to climb near 90°F. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could feel like it is in the triple digits this afternoon.