Eufaula teacher arrested on student sex charges

“Eufaula City Schools was notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student. The employee was immediately removed from the school and according to state law was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed. Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation. We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.”