Eufaula teacher arrested on student sex charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher has been arrested and charged with allegedly having sexual relations with a student, according to the Eufaula Police Department.
Police Chief Steve Watkins said an investigation prompted the arrest of Amy S. Priest, 44, on two charges of School Employee Engaging in Sex with Student Under 19.
Priest is listed under the Eufaula City Schools staff directory as a special education teacher at Eufaula High School.
Following the arrest, Eufaula City Schools released a statement that reads:
“Eufaula City Schools was notified of possible misconduct involving an employee and a student. The employee was immediately removed from the school and according to state law was placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is completed. Due to the potential criminal nature of this acquisition, the Eufaula Police Department is handling the investigation, and public comments are limited due to the active investigation. We are in constant contact with the police department and will continue with full cooperation. Keeping students safe is our first priority.”
Watkins said the investigation determined the incidents did not happen on school property.
Priest was arrested was made Monday and was taken to the Eufaula City Jail where she was being held on a bond of $50,000.
