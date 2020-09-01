Do masks cause nosebleeds in younger children?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting answers about whether it’s safe for younger children to wear masks for extended periods of time after hearing complaints from local parents about their kids getting nosebleeds.
Wearing a face covering does take some adjusting to, especially if worn for an extended period of time.
But when it comes to younger children wearing them all day at school, some parents have concerns that masks may be causing their children harm.
WBRC spoke with Pediatrician Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department to find out if a mask can be a health risk for younger children.
“That’s pretty uncommon. Obviously, occasionally children can get dryness of the nose and it’s a reason sometimes children can have a nosebleed. But, check with your physician if there’s a significant concern there,” Landers said.
Children two and older are required to wear a face-covering under the state’s mask order.
