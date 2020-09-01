City of Birmingham holds Hurricane Laura supply drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will host a supply drive for Hurricane Laura victims at Boutwell Auditorium.
The drive runs from Wednesday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Needed items include: bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, flashlights and batteries, canned goods, diapers and baby wipes, baby food, comfort foods, first aid kits, paper plates, plastic cutlery kits, non-electronic can openers, electrical tape, paper, pencils, whistles, aluminum foil, hand sanitizer, wipes, cloth masks, laundry detergent, chlorine bleach, heavy duty garbage bags, feminine hygiene products, work gloves, cold packs, scissors, etc.
Christian Service Mission will take the donations to Louisiana.
