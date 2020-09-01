Chilton County Fair goes on despite pandemic

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Gates to the Chilton County Fair opened at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at Clanton City Park, and many are wondering how organizers will keep fairgoers safe during a pandemic.
Organizers said they’re doing everything they can to follow recommended guidelines, while also giving people a chance to have a little fun.
2020 has been filled with ups and downs with many changes and adjustments, but one staple in the Chilton County community remains - the county fair.
“The goal of our Clanton Kiwanis Club is to help children’s charities and organizations who work with children,” said Chilton County Fair Chairman and Clanton Kiwanis Club Member, Scott Zuelzke.
Some of those charities include Future Farmers of America, the 4-H Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and several others.
The Clanton County Kiwanis Club has sponsored the fair since 2003, and despite the pandemic, Zuelzke said the event must go on.
“We worked with the health department and we submitted a plan to them on what we would do to follow the guidelines and they approved it. And this community is depending on us for donations that we give to these non-profits and charities and everybody wants something to do to get out of the house,” Zuelzke explained.
Zuelzke expects 600 or more people to attend opening night, but he said limits may be placed on the number of people who can attend, if it becomes a problem.
But with the fair taking place at Clanton Park, will it be difficult to social distance?
“We’re following all the state guidelines for social distancing, and also mask if you’re in close proximity to others. When the ride is vacated, when everybody exits the ride, the ride operator will go through and sanitize the handlebars and seats and whatever that ride has that’s commonly touched,” Zuelzke said.
We reached out to Clanton Mayor Pro Tem, Bobby Cook, to ask him if it’s wise to host a fair during a pandemic.
He said the park is open and they’re trying to be as safe as they can by following the governor’s recommendations. However, he admitted there will be no one around to enforce those guidelines.
