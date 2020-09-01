Birmingham City Schools recognized by Tim Cook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders received extra training ahead of the upcoming school year that’s to expected to increase what your child has access to this year.
The special training was provided by Ed Farm and Apple. CEO Tim Cook tweeted a shout out to the district for conducting the training.
Portice Warren is one of the 30 Birmingham City School teachers who participated in the training session. It focused on coding and how to use Apple apps Clips and Keynote. Warren says the training will help them create engaging movies and presentations for lessons.
Students of those teachers will also get iPads this year so that they can learn how to use these programs as well.
Warren says hopefully this creates some excitement and student engagement.
“The student will have an opportunity to create, to re-communicate, to share their knowledge in a new way and move beyond paper and pencil,” said Warren. “It becomes real to them. They’ won’t say, ’Oh, I have to do this.’ They’ll say, ’yeah, I want to.’”
Birmingham City School students are September 8.
