WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule
By WBRC Staff | August 31, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Hoover at Vestavia

Pelham at Calera

Oak Mtn at Gadsden City

Pell City at Southside-Gadsden

Brookwood at Hillcrest

Northridge at Paul Bryant

American Christian at Montevallo

Tuscaloosa Co. at Thompson

Huffman at Shades Valley

Gardendale at Pinson Valley

Hewitt at Spain Park

Ramsay at Wenonah

Parker at Fairfield

Gordo at Oak Grove

Cordova at Pleasant Grove

