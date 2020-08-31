WBRC Sideline: Week 2 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Hoover at Vestavia
Pelham at Calera
Oak Mtn at Gadsden City
Pell City at Southside-Gadsden
Brookwood at Hillcrest
Northridge at Paul Bryant
American Christian at Montevallo
Tuscaloosa Co. at Thompson
Huffman at Shades Valley
Gardendale at Pinson Valley
Hewitt at Spain Park
Ramsay at Wenonah
Parker at Fairfield
Gordo at Oak Grove
Cordova at Pleasant Grove
