UAB Football visits Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past week, athletes across the country have come together to help spread awareness about racial injustice in America including UAB.
It’s officially game week for UAB and the Blazers say their bond is closer than ever after having tough conversations about racism and inequality in this country.
Sunday, UAB visited the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to learn about the city’s historic link to Civil Rights and to help players understand racial injustice and what’s happening in America.
Head coach Bill Clark cancelled practice on Friday to show solidarity with the social injustice movement.
He says Sunday’s trip to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has helped his team unite together and has given them a voice to express their concerns and desire for change.
“A lot of times we talk about it, but actually seeing the history and knowing things that happened, it comes down to not about race but what’s right and whats wrong and how can you change it,” said UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.
“I think for our players to see it and to go through it together, I think it’s going to make us better, makes us more united and also it was a statement that things need to change in our country,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
UAB will kickoff the 2020 football season Thursday at 7pm against Central Arkansas inside Legion Field.
