Tuscaloosa teen killed in 2-vehicle crash; four others hurt

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old from Tuscaloosa died Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, four others were hurt.
Authorities say the teen, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that was hit by a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Barry Eugene Caddis, 62, of Duncanville.
The teen, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Austin Blake Bryant, 18, of Tuscaloosa and another passenger, along with Caddis and his passenger, were injured and also taken to DCH.
The crash happened on U.S. 82 near the 60 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Tuscaloosa city limits.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
