Tide players, students march for social justice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With head coach Nick Saban leading the way, hundreds of athletes and students marching for social justice on UA’s campus. The peaceful march started at the Mal Moore Athletic Facility and ending at Foster Auditorium, the spot where Governor George Wallace stood defiant in the school house door decades before.
Saban told the large crowd the team wanted to do something together and have a peaceful protest for change.
“I’m very proud of the message. I’m very proud of the all lives can’t matter until black lives matter video that we did earlier on that I think had a positive impact,” Saban said.
Alabama running back Najee Harris said the past few months put more attention on racism, police brutality and hate crimes. He says these issues will not go away without action.
“We can hold law enforcement accountable. We ask to retrain our officers to make sure they bring unnecessary harm to unarmed civilians,” Harris said.
Harris and his teammates believe it’s important law enforcement do their jobs in a way that’s fair to all. They also want to see change in the justice system.
“My life has been in a constant fear of being and knowing that no matter how educated, how intelligent, how skilled I am that my skin can be a perception changer,” UA linebacker Jarez Parks said.
UA Police Chief John Hooks even speaking say he believes in building strong community policing partnerships and must be willing to change.
“As society continues to evolve. We must evolve with it if we’re going to be what our communities need us to be,” Chief Hooks said.
UA president Dr. Stuart Bell says the administration and faculty stands with students and support their quest for social justice and equal treatment for everyone.
