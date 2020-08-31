Shelby County Schools will return to 5-day instruction for traditional students

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County School leaders said efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been working and they will be able to transition traditional learners “back together” for five days a week in-person instruction. The move will happen September 14.
Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks posted a letter for parents Monday that said as a result of the low percentage of cases they are able to offer “Back Together”, but continue to implement mitigation strategies to the extent possible.
Masks will still be required, but Dr. Lewis said schools can’t ensure social distancing once all students are back on campus.
Remote instruction remains an option, but for parents who want to transition to 5-day a week in-person instruction, they need to notify their school’s principal by Friday, September 4.
The plan:
- Monday, September 7: Schools closed for Labor Day
- Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9: Students whose last name begins with letters A-J will attend in-person with eLearning instituted the remaining two days of the week.
- Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11: Students whose last name begins with letters K-Z will attend in-person with eLearning instituted the remaining two days of the week.
- Monday September 14: All students in the traditional option will return to campus five days a week for in-person instruction.
