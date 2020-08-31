Sex offender arrested in FL, faces charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man with charges in several states including Alabama, was arrested in Florida on a SORNA violation out of Etowah County.
Willie Tyron Davis is a sex offender required to register his address with local law enforcement for the entirety of his life. His charge involved a 13-year-old girl in 2010 out of Florida.
This information comes from a news release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office: Davis was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on March 19, 2020 with charges; UPCS, UPDP, Attempting to elude law enforcement, Possession of a pistol by violent felon. DAVIS was released from Cherokee County to a Detention Center in Floyd County, Georgia on August 07, 2020 for the following charges; driving without a license, following too closely, and attempting to elude law enforcement. DAVIS bonded out of Floyd County on August 09, 2020.
On August 12, 2020, Lt. Kevan Carter with Attalla Police Department discovered that Davis was living in Attalla, AL and obtained a SORNA (Sex Offender Registration Notification Act) Violation warrant on DAVIS for failing to register his address while living in Attalla.
On August 14, 2020, Lt. CARTER requested the assistance of the GCRFTF (Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force) in locating and apprehending Davis.
On August 14, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), initiated a fugitive investigation on Willie Tyron Davis. Davis was wanted by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office/Attalla Police Department on the charge of SORNA Violation.
On August 27, after pursuing Davis in multiple states, members of the USMS Fugitive Task Force arrested him. Davis was located at the Courtyard by Marriott, Gainesville, FL.
He was transported and booked into Alachua County Jail where he currently awaits extradition back to Etowah County, AL Detention Center.
