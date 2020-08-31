Sex offender arrested in FL, faces charges in Etowah County

This information comes from a news release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office: Davis was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on March 19, 2020 with charges; UPCS, UPDP, Attempting to elude law enforcement, Possession of a pistol by violent felon. DAVIS was released from Cherokee County to a Detention Center in Floyd County, Georgia on August 07, 2020 for the following charges; driving without a license, following too closely, and attempting to elude law enforcement. DAVIS bonded out of Floyd County on August 09, 2020.