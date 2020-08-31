School system warns of ’Tea Room’, ‘Shade Room’ Instagram profiles

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools warned parents about potentially harmful Instagram profiles that could also breach personal data.
This email was sent to Hoover Students and Parents Monday:
Over the past few days, multiple Instagram profiles have popped up claiming to be run by “anonymous” students. The profile names often incorporate “Tea Room” or “Shade Room” in the name and use school logos. Schools locally and nationally are experiencing this issue.
The profiles in question promise anonymity for students who provide content or otherwise engage. The profiles also ask students to vote in various polls ranging from teacher preferences to political preferences. As students interact with these accounts, their responses are often displayed via screenshot for everyone to see, obviously breaching the promise of anonymity.
We are reporting these Instagram accounts as we see them. Students, please be aware of the harm these Instagram accounts may cause you. Likewise, parents, we encourage you to always monitor your child’s social media activity. Numerous social media resources exist for parents, including Common Sense Media.
Again, we wanted to alert you to these disturbing Instagram profiles which have the potential to embarrass, compromise, or otherwise harm you and breach your personal data.
Sincerely,
Dr. Kathy L. Murphy Superintendent Hoover City Schools
