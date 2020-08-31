Planning for a tornado in the age of COVID-19

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - During Severe Weather Preparedness Month, the Calhoun County EMA warns not to let COVID-19 slow down your preparedness activities.
In a question and answer session on Facebook, Myles Chamblee warned the coronavirus shouldn’t get in the way of preparing for tornado activity.
He says tornadoes are a more immediate threat to lives than COVID-19.
“We still encourage everybody to go to their safe place, their community safe room, during a tornado watch. But instead of going immediately into the safe room, you can sit in your car, wait til the tornado warning when the storm gets closer, then move in, so you’ll limit your exposure to other people,” Chamblee said.
Chamblee says many supply chain issues have worked themselves out since the last time the area had tornadoes in the spring.
Still, he says a pre-planned emergency kit will help in tornado activity and the items don’t have to be bought all at once.
