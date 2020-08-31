Person of interest in custody after early-morning homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a person of interest is in custody after an early-morning homicide in Ensley.
Police say they received a call at 1:20 a.m. of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of 20th Place Ensley. Arriving officers discovered a person inside an apartment unresponsive and shot.
The person died at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the person was involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting. The homicide appears to be domestic.
