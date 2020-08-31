2 people shot in Fairfield minutes apart, one near Western Hills Mall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There were two shootings in Fairfield in Jefferson County Monday just minutes apart.
Jefferson County deputies say one person was shot near Western Hills Mall. The other person was shot at another location on Myron Massey Blvd.
Investigators say right now the shootings are not connected.
The first call came in after 1:00 p.m. The second call came in six minutes later.
Deputies say two people suffered injuries that are considered non-life threatening.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.