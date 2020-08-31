JeffCo students can get free meals during remote learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools students begin their school year remotely Tuesday.
And with the new year comes good news for JeffCo students.
All students under 18 will now be able to get free breakfast and lunch while they’re learning remotely.
The USDA announced an extension in the summer food service program for students which will last as long as funding allows for it.
Jefferson County Schools has 36,000, and nearly 100 buses are going to be used to help deliver meals to different locations.
“When it comes to school lunches, that’s sometimes if not the only meal that some children receive, it’s the only balanced meal and healthy meal that they receive,” said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin. “This is a great benefit to all of our children and our families. That’s just one more barrier that they don’t have to worry about, that we can help them to overcome.”

