Hoover City Schools will transition to 5-day a week instruction for traditional students
By WBRC Staff | August 31, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:18 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools will make the transition to 5-day a week instruction for traditional students starting September 21.

Remote learning will continue for parents who chose that option.

This letter was sent to parents Monday:

Dear HCS Parents,

For those students who have chosen in-person instruction for this school year, we plan to shift to five (5) days of in-person instruction beginning Monday, September 21, 2020. That said, we will continue to follow the COVID numbers and allow science to inform our decision-making.

Shifting in-person instruction to five days a week will supersede the existing staggered schedule.

Households that chose full-time virtual learning will continue with that option.

Thank you for the privilege of serving your children.

