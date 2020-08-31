Hoover City Schools will transition to 5-day a week instruction for traditional students

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools will make the transition to 5-day a week instruction for traditional students starting September 21.
Remote learning will continue for parents who chose that option.
This letter was sent to parents Monday:
Dear HCS Parents,
For those students who have chosen in-person instruction for this school year, we plan to shift to five (5) days of in-person instruction beginning Monday, September 21, 2020. That said, we will continue to follow the COVID numbers and allow science to inform our decision-making.
Shifting in-person instruction to five days a week will supersede the existing staggered schedule.
Households that chose full-time virtual learning will continue with that option.
Thank you for the privilege of serving your children.
