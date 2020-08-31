Hawks get help in two Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two beautiful hawks needed a little help Monday in two different corners of Alabama.
A red-tailed hawk got caught in some of the netting at Top Golf in Birmingham Monday morning.
Employees called Birmingham Fire Rescue units who came out to help free the bird of prey.
At one point firefighters used water to try and send the bird flying. Eventually the hawk just climbed to the top of the net, rested for a minute and flew away.
In Walker County a hawk was hit by a car and found on the side of the road.
Someone called the Sheriff’s Office to report the bird’s injured wing.
Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith and deputies saved the bird and got him the help he needed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.