FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s with plenty of humidity. Patchy fog has been forming across Central Alabama, so visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in some spots. It is going to be a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door today. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Greatest chance to see storms today will likely be along and north of I-20/59. We can’t rule out the small chance for an isolated strong or severe storm this afternoon. The main threats will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Storms that develop today will have the chance to produce minor flooding. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information today just in case a warning is issued. Timing of the storms will likely occur between 2-8 p.m. Storms will begin in northwest Alabama and spread towards the east.