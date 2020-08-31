FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s with plenty of humidity. Patchy fog has been forming across Central Alabama, so visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in some spots. It is going to be a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door today. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Greatest chance to see storms today will likely be along and north of I-20/59. We can’t rule out the small chance for an isolated strong or severe storm this afternoon. The main threats will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Storms that develop today will have the chance to produce minor flooding. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information today just in case a warning is issued. Timing of the storms will likely occur between 2-8 p.m. Storms will begin in northwest Alabama and spread towards the east.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY: We will likely continue to see clusters of storms develop to our northwest and spread into Alabama tomorrow. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. A few storms could become strong tomorrow. Main threat will be gusty winds and hail. Most of the storms that form will likely produce frequent lightning and heavy rain. Remember to go indoors when thunder roars!
LOWER RAIN CHANCES BY MIDWEEK: High pressure is expected to move into the Southeast limiting our rain chances and keeping us hot. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s Wednesday-Friday with rain chances around 10-20%. We could see our rain chances increase to 30-40% by early next week.
HUMIDITY FORECAST: Humidity levels will remain muggy all week long. Dew points in the low to mid-70s appear likely every day. With highs mostly in the lower 90s this week, it will likely feel like it is close to the triple digits Wednesday through the weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated and take a lot of breaks if you have to work outside this week.
POTENTIAL COOLDOWN NEXT WEEK: Models continue to hint at a big weather pattern change for the middle part of next week. Rain chances could increase next Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through. There’s a chance we could see temperatures well below average September 9-11th. Since it is still 7-10 days out, a lot can change between now and then. Let’s just hope it verifies. It would be nice to see a hint of fall temperatures in early September!
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic. The good news is that all four of these system are not forecast to impact the United States in the next five days. A low off the Florida and Georgia coast has a high chance of developing in the next three to five days. It will stay off the U.S. east coast and move to the northeast towards the northern Atlantic. Another tropical wave in the Caribbean has a high chance of developing in the next couple of days. It is forecast to stay in the Caribbean and potentially impact Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula. The other two tropical waves are moving off the coast of Africa and have a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. We are in the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. We expect activity to remain fairly high over the next 30-60 days.
