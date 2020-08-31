Dog found with chain embedded in neck will become member of Anniston Police Dept.

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A stray dog found in Anniston with a chain embedded in his neck will soon become a member of the Anniston police department.
“Jack,” was found weeks ago by a public works employee. He had a piece of chain around his neck that had become so embedded he needed emergency surgery.
Major surgery was necessary, but the animal control unit didn’t have the money for the surgery, so they started a GoFundMe and took donations.
They set a $2,000 goal and ultimately raised $3,373. Sgt. Michael Webb, who oversees the animal control unit, says the surgery and the donations saved Jack’s life.
Now Jack runs free inside the Anniston Police Department and will soon be sworn in as a member of the department’s newly created community relations division.
“We didn’t want to turn him over, we wanted to keep him part of the family,” Webb tells WBRC. “That way all the people that donated, would be able to see his story, and see how he touches more lives along the way. So we wanted to keep him here so we could continue to share his story with all the people who took care of him.”
In the short time he’s been at Anniston PD, Jack has even learned some commands like sit, lay down, even shake.
They don’t know his breed. He was originally thought to be a Jack Russell Terrier, which is why he was named Jack, but is growing too big for that. His exact age is also unknown, but he is a puppy.
He’ll be sworn in September 15th, then he’ll appear in area schools and at public events.
On Monday Jack even got his own Facebook page.
He’ll work five days a week then go home with Webb, to his family of five children and we’re told, a lifetime of being spoiled rotten.
