Doctor: Study of children with COVID-19 highlights importance of widespread testing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Children might become “silent spreaders” of COVID-19 if testing is focused on symptomatic people, according to a new study out of South Korea.
Researchers followed 91 children infected with the virus and found less than 10-percent were symptomatic when tested.
Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease physician, said the study underscores the importance of widespread testing. It was released days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidance, which changes testing recommendations to those with a known exposure to the virus.
“Many of us questioned why the CDC made that change in their recommendations, it’s not terribly logical if you ask me,” said Dr. Kimberlin, who practices as Children’s of Alabama and teaches at UAB. “We’ve known that a substantial proportion of patients who are infected with this virus are asymptomatic before, or are presymptomatic, and therefore, as with the asymptomatic, shed it, can transmit it to others with no outward of visible symptoms.”
He continued, “We clearly lost control of the virus [back in March]. We lost any attempt to contain the virus because we didn’t know where it was and the same sort of this is potentially happening now if you don’t test people who are asymptomatic and are exposed to other people who are symptomatic.”
Dr. Kimberlin’s concern is illustrated in the study released Friday in JAMA Pediatrics.
“Only 8.5% of symptomatic cases were diagnosed at the time of symptom onset, while 66.2% had unrecognized symptoms before diagnosis and 25.4% developed symptoms after diagnosis,” researchers found.
The findings show testing strategies that focus on symptomatic people would fail to identify most cases of COVID-19 in children, according to researchers.
“We are really going to need to have a plan in place for what to do when a child in the school, or when a child in a particular classroom in the school becomes infected. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when, and part of that needs to include a management plan for people around that person who would therefore need to be tested, and then isolation as a result of whoever tests positive,” said Dr. Kimberlin.
The study also found children, even those who had no symptoms or mild disease, had detectable virus for at least 14 days.
“This new study from South Korea does show that asymptomatic and symptomatic children can shed the virus, that they can shed it for a long period of time,” said Dr. Kimberlin.
The study did not examine if the children were transmitting the virus during this phase, but researchers said, “Cases of children with undocumented COVID-19 are worrisome because they could facilitate the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the community.”
Researchers added, “Early detection is a key to contain the virus from spreading in the community. Unfortunately, the data from this analysis suggest that there is no other good alternative for early detection but to perform extensive virus testing.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.