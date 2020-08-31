Did COVID-19 cause only 6% of coronavirus deaths?

“Say, for instance, they have a weak heart. They have a weak heart and they’re getting sick with COVID-19 then that means their chances of survival is probably going to be lower. So…people would say, ‘Did they die from COVID-19?’ Well, yeah. COVID-19′s what put their body into a stressed position and caused them to die. You can be unhealthy and still get sick with something else that will hit you,” Dr. Willeford said.