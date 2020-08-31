B’ham city worker: Crime will increase if furloughs happen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A special called public hearing was held Monday in Birmingham to discuss the proposed 2020-2021 budget that city leaders said could have a multimillion-dollar deficit which could me furloughs if city workers.
The hearing was emotional and intense as city workers pled with the city council to decline Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposed budget, hoping to keep their jobs.
Mayor Woodfin cites a $63 million deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cuts could possibly mean furloughs of 114 part-time and 259 full-time employees indefinitely.
Loss of those positions could mean public amenities like community centers, and libraries would shutter and about city services like trash pickup and park maintenance would decline.
In a statement, Woodfin says that they’re continuing to work with various boards to identify ways to minimize the impact of that shortfall.
City employee AJ Johnson said furloughs would cause more crime.
“It’s a young man who’s 18-year-old who picks up trash on Mondays and Thursdays. What formidable idea do we give him as a young man about how he can grow in the city of Birmingham if we put him on furlough when he used to sell drugs. If anybody is laid off in this city, what will they do to get back on their feet when their woman tells them to go out there and get that money, I don’t care how you get it,” said Johnson.
The hearing was for the Budget and Finance Committee to get community input.
No decisions were made.
The committee planned to have a meeting with the library, park, and school board in the following weeks.
