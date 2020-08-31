Authorities identify man shot and killed in Birmingham street

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide on Todd Ave. SW. (Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff | August 31, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 10:38 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Birmingham.

Police say the victim was found in the roadway of 3900 block of Todd Avenue just after 8 p.m. He has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Fletcher.

Officers said at approximately 8:05 p.m. officers from West Precinct responded to the 3900 block of Todd Ave on reports of a person down.

Officers arrived to find Fletcher lying in the roadway unresponsive. He had been shot.

There are no suspects in custody. Detectives have not determined a motive.

