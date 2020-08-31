Attorney alleges Breonna Taylor’s name was used in drug suspect’s plea deal; prosecutor says that’s ‘false’

The plea sheet that Sam Aguiar posted on Facebook was a draft that was part of preindictment plea negotiations with Mr. Glover and his attorney. Those drafts were never part of the court record and are not court documents. We were aware of the information in the warrants as well as the jail phone calls where Mr. Glover implicated Ms. Taylor in his criminal activity. When I was advised of the discussions, out of respect for Ms. Taylor, I directed that Ms. Breonna Taylor’s name be removed. The final plea sheet provided to Mr. Glover’s counsel is attached and clearly does not include Ms. Taylor as a Co-Defendant. This plea sheet was emailed on July 21, 2020 to Mr. Glover’s attorney. The offer was withdrawn when Mr. Glover failed to surrender himself to court.