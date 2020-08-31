2 arrested after multiple vehicles stolen from Pell City dealership; Numerous suspects remain at-large

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police arrested two suspects Sunday morning after multiple vehicles were stolen from a Pell City car dealership.
Police say the suspects were dropped off at McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram by a person in a stolen 2020 Dodge Challenger from Georgia. The suspects dropped off broken into the dealership, took keys to the vehicles and drove off in three new Dodge Ram pickups and a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The Challenger and other four stolen vehicles left together, traveling west down I-20. Pell City Police responded with assistance from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were able to stop the 2020 Challenger on I-20. Timothy Floyd King, 50, was arrested and charged with burglary and multiple vehicle thefts.
Authorities continued tracking the vehicles and located three more. Police say one vehicle was involved in an accident, which led to the arrest of 58-year-old Harold Lorenzo Carey. He has been charged with burglary and multiple vehicle thefts.
The other vehicles were located in Birmingham PD’s East Precinct. The suspects who remain at-large are believed to be in the East Lake area of Birmingham.
