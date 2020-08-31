Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Shamada Howard was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to an emergency missing child alert issued Monday.
She was wearing a gray shirt with “Boss” on it, blue shorts and a wig.
She was last seen in the area of Malone Court in Prattville.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shamada Howard, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.