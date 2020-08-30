UAB opens program to help parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, The University of Alabama at Birmingham will offer children a place to learn while their parents are at work or school.
UAB will open its drop-in study program at The Hilton at UAB for children of university faculty, staff, and students.
The program will provide a safe, supervised site for children in grades K-8 to work on their school assignments or take part in activities.
It is one of several child-care options UAB is providing for employees with school-age children.
UAB Office of the President Project Director Emily Wykle says many employees and students have children who are learning from home this semester.
“We understand why the districts made those decisions; at the same time, we know it puts our employees in a tough spot, so we hope this helps our employees navigate in such a time of uncertainty,” said Wykle.
Parents will pay a fee, but financial assistance may be available based on income.
